Birmingham PD searching for missing 32-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A missing person investigation has launched for a 32-year-old man from Birmingham last seen on Oct. 27.

BPD is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Antonio Kirksey, 32, from Birmingham.

Kirksey was last seen late last month in the 2400 block of 36th Avenue North.

He was wearing a red, white, and blue striped windbreaker along with green sweatpants, BPD reports. Kirksey left the location after being involved in a family argument. Family members believe he suffers from an undiagnosed mental condition.

Kirksey is known to walk to Rail Road Park, Tarrant and Bessemer on occasion.

