Birmingham Police: Human remains found in burnt car belong to teen last seen in 2018

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the human remains found in a burnt car last week belong to Daniel Rickett, who has not been seen since Feb. 18, 2018.

The remains were found July 24 just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of 2nd Place SW. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the remains belonged to Rickett.

Rickett, 19, was a senior at Carver High School when he was reported missing over two years ago.

The Investigation also found that Rickett had died from a gunshot wound.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Saturday

94° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories