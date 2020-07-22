Birmingham police investigating suspicious package found near UAB building

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was found near UAB’s Bevill Biomedical Research Building and the Birmingham VA Medical Center.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the BPD received a call from UAB police at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious package. There is now an active scene at the corner of 19th Street and University Boulevard.

Mauldin said the BPD didn’t receive any bomb threats Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

