Birmingham police investigating suspicious package found near UAB building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was found near UAB’s Bevill Biomedical Research Building and the Birmingham VA Medical Center.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the BPD received a call from UAB police at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious package. There is now an active scene at the corner of 19th Street and University Boulevard.
Mauldin said the BPD didn’t receive any bomb threats Wednesday.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
