Birmingham Police: Man accused of making threats toward Mayor Woodfin arrested, bond increased

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has confirmed that the man accused of making threats against Mayor Randall Woodfin Monday has been arrested.
According to BPD, Brian Stephen Vest, 49, was arrested at his home in Warrior and charged with making terrorist threats.
Mayor Woodfin released a statement Thursday regarding the threats made against him over the removal of the Confederate monuments in Linn Park.
Vest did not make a statement as to why he made the call, according to police. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail.
Vest appeared in court Friday morning and had his bond increased from $30,000 to $100,000 at the request of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
