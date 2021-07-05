Birmingham police officer charged with rape, possession of drugs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer was taken into custody Saturday and charged with 1st degree rape and possession of drugs, authorities say.

Matthew Wilcox was immediately relieved of his duties and questioned by investigators following the investigation. He was taken to the Birmingham City Jail and charged with 1st degree rape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana to the 2nd degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, BPD’s Internal Affairs Division received a complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct involving an officer. Immediate actions were taken and an internal investigation was launched.

During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at Wilcox’s residence and allegedly discovered illegal narcotics, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

BPD says that formal charges will be forthcoming from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Wilcox has been with the Birmingham Police Department since October of 2019. He was previously assigned to the Patrol Division prior to the investigation.

“The Birmingham Police Department will hold all officers accountable and continue to implement high moral and ethical standards for all who serve the City of Birmingham,” Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin said in a written release.