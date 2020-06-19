Birmingham police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public assist in locating a missing woman.
Irene Campbell, 81, of Birmingham was last seen Monday at 1208 43rd Street North. Campbell was seen wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multi-color design. Campbell’s family reports that she suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-297-8434. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
