Birmingham police searching for missing woman and her children

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

Shonese Fitzpatrick, 32 of Birmingham (Courtesy/Birmingham PD)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a woman after conducting a welfare check Tuesday.

Around noon, Birmingham Police responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Georgia Road to conduct a welfare check on Shonese Fitzpatrick.

The 32-year-old woman was not at the residence when officers arrived, police report. Family members of Fitzpatrick alerted officers of a disturbing social media video indicating Fitzpatrick may harm herself.

Investigators believe Fitzpatrick has her children with her and is concerned for their safety.

Fitzpatrick is known to drive a 2010 Silver Chrysler Sebring Tag Number 1DP291.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Shonese Fitzpatrick, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-84313 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers@ 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

