Birmingham Police throw surprise birthday party for Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s son

Alabama

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Officers came together Wednesday afternoon to throw a surprise 16th birthday party for Sergeant Wytasha Carter’s son.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook page made a post filled with images of the surprise, and a heartfelt caption to their fallen brother.

Sgt. Carter was killed in the line of duty back in Jan. of 2019 while investigating reports of car break-ins in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North. He was 44 years old and was with the Birmingham Police Department for eight years.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 74°

Friday

92° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 73°

Saturday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Monday

89° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories