BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a situation where several students at Jones Valley Middle School became ill Tuesday.

According to school officials, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the school Tuesday after several students reported becoming ill after allegedly eating some candy. A reported 13 students were evaluated while one was taken to Children’s of Alabama. After being evaluated, the other students were released to their parents.

“The parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at a grocery store did not contain any harmful or illegal substance,” a statement from Birmingham City Schools read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, details surrounding the investigation are unclear.