Birmingham trophy shop switches gears to making PPE during COVID-19

Alabama

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 continues to affect local businesses, one Birmingham shop has switched gears to not only keep their business up and running but to also help the community.

United Trophy and Specialties moved its focus from making trophies and plaques to creating masks, sneeze guards, and hand sanitizers back in April. The company’s president, Terry Emsky, said that the transition was made because of a drop in demand for their awards.

“So, we had to pivot,” Emsky said. “People can’t get together, so our event business has really gone down. Now that [events are] slowly coming back, they need things like hand sanitizers and masks, so we’re providing that for them.”

