Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on Miles College campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Black Lives Matter street mural is set to begin this week on Miles College’s campus.

The installation will be the first of its kind at any historical black college or university. The street art was made possible with the cooperation and support of the students and administration at Miles College, as well as donations received from the Black Lives Matter Birmingham chapter and The Rock City Church.

“Miles College has a rich legacy of social activism and continues to be on the forefront of fighting for social justice and equality. I’m grateful to see the students continuing the legacy of our ancestors by sharing their sentiments to the world in their declaration that Black Lives Matter,” said Eric Hall, co-founder of the Birmingham chapter of Black Lives Matter and a 2018 graduate of Miles College.

The mural will be designed and painted by Shawn Fitzwater, who also painted the street art near Railroad Park in Birmingham. Mural design and painting are set to begin this week and should be completed by the week of June 29.

The campus is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Miles President Bobbie Knight encouraged anyone interested in seeing the artwork in person to refrain from visiting the campus until the school reopens in August.

