SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Historic Blakeley State Park is about to get a lot busier.

“Most good weather weekends in the fall, it’s not unusual to have just about everything that we offer, as far as camping, booked to capacity,” said Director Mike Bunn.

But, much of the state remains in a drought.

That’s why Bunn is reminding visitors this week of the dry conditions. He wants everyone to relax and enjoy the outdoors but says it has to be done safely.

“We give them a chance to camp and have campfires, but we enforce the rules that we want the fires contained within our metal fire rings that are designed to accommodate that. And they’re in open areas where there’s a little chance of anything spreading quickly,” he said.

The metal fire pits are located at each campsite, kept several feet away from tables and trees. “They contain the ash, they’re easier to clean,” he said.

He says park staff also urges visitors to not place sticks and leaves out of fire pits — at least until we get more rain.

“We sell firewood at the gate rather than allow people to collect brush; because when you light that up, you sometimes have a temporary large blaze,” said Bunn.

The 2,000-acre park consists of heavily wooded areas close to campsites.

Bunn says they’re watching to make sure fires aren’t left unattended.

It’s also a good idea to put out the fires at night before you go to sleep.