Blanchard kidnapping suspect denied motion for bond by Lee County Judge

Alabama

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Judge has decided there is enough evidence to send the kidnapping case against 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed to a Grand Jury for them to consider indictment.

The judge denied Yazeed’s motion for bond, so he will remain at the Lee County Detention Facility. The Judge also approved a motion for a DNA swab. The gag order stands in the case and will be discussed at a later hearing, on Dec. 4.

Yazeed is accused in the kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. The teen remains missing 28 days after she was last seen at the Chevron along South college Street in Auburn.

