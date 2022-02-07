Alabama: Blount County man allegedly shoots daughter after she came to pick up mom following domestic dispute

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County man allegedly shot his daughter Saturday night when she came to pick up her mom following a domestic dispute.

Roger Owens, 66, was charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Blount County Jail with no bond.

According to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, Owens and his wife got into a domestic dispute Saturday night. The wife called their daughter on the phone to come pick her up and remove her from the house. When the daughter got to the house and opened the door, Moon says Owens shot her in the stomach.

The daughter was taken to the hospital, where Moon says she is in stable condition and awaiting surgery later this week.