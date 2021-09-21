Blount County Man convicted on five counts of child pornography

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WRBL) — A Blount County man was convicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Brandon Shirley, 35, of Remlap, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 20 in St. Clair County Circuit Court to five counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17.

Shirley was sentenced to 20 years, which was split for him to serve five years in prison followed by a term of two years of supervised probation. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender and abide by all requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“Possession of child pornography is a devastating crime, damaging our society and wreaking terrible harm to the children who are its most tragic victims,” said Attorney Steve General Marshall. “It is important that we stop it wherever we can and send a message that those who break this law will be held to account and punished for their crimes.”

Attorney General Marshall commended his Criminal Trials Division for its successful prosecution of this case, noting in particular Assistant Attorney General Jillian Evans, as well as the Cybercrime Unit of his Investigations Division.