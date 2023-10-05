ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County Schools student died in a crash at a bus stop Thursday morning.

According to Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green, the crash killed an Appalachian School student.

“This is certainly one of the most difficult things that our school and our community have had to face,” Green wrote in a statement. “Appalachian School is a close-knit community school that loves and supports its students, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. I want to thank our first responders, our community members, counselors and employees for their assistance with the families involved and with our students impacted at the school.

“Thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for the family, our school, and our community and please remember them in the difficult days ahead.”

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on US 231. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died as a result of the crash. State Troopers did not specify the number of vehicles involved or which school the bus belonged to.

