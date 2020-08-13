Boaz man arrested for spanking 3-year-old with phone charger cord, leaving ‘excessive’ bruising

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah Couty Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child and left “excessive” bruising.
According to ECSO, Scotty Kilgore, 29, was charged with child abuse Wednesday after authorities were notified of the child’s injuries.
The 3-year-old has allegedly been spanked on the body with a phone charger cord, ESCO said.
Kilgore is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
No other information has been released at this time. The relation between the victim and Kilgore has not been announced.
LATEST POSTS
- Columbus hotel company prepares to bring iconic 19th century Eufaula hotel back to life
- Pres. Trump to hold Thursday evening briefing
- Senate passes bill to combat veteran suicide epidemic
- Fact check: Trump payroll tax cut is Social Security risk
- Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends drone into lake