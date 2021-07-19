Body found in Decatur, homicide investigation underway

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a homicide investigation was underway Monday morning.
Authorities found a woman’s body in the 100-block of 5th Avenue NW around 7 a.m.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
