Body found in Decatur, homicide investigation underway

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a homicide investigation was underway Monday morning.

Authorities found a woman’s body in the 100-block of 5th Avenue NW around 7 a.m.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

