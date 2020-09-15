Body found in field near Pratt Highway identified as missing 29-year-old

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found near Pratt Highway Monday night as 29-year-old Antonio Bass.

Bass was reported missing on Friday after not being seen since Sept. 9. His body was found in a field off the road.

Bass’ brother spoke to CBS 42 over the weekend asking for answers in his disappearance.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Rain
Rain 70% 83° 69°

Wednesday

71° / 69°
Rain
Rain 100% 71° 69°

Thursday

78° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 78° 68°

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

74° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 56°

Monday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

5 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

71°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

11 AM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

12 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

1 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

2 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

3 PM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

4 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

5 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories