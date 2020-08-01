Body found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

Alabama

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said they were working to recover a body found Friday morning.

Decatur Police spokesperson Emme Long confirmed the police department was called to the back of Wheeler Wildlife Refuge around 9:45 a.m.

The caller told police they were boating in the Refuge and found the body floating in the water.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,
the Morgan County Coroner’s Office also responded to help in the recovery operation

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

