Body found off St. Helena Island identified as missing Alabama man

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man found dead off of St. Helena Island this past weekend has been identified as a missing Alabama man.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Phillip Rawlings was reported missing on March 31 out of Montgomery. Last week, his vehicle was found abandoned on Polowana Road, not far from where his body was recovered.

BCSO says kayakers found him dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday that it was Rawlings’ body.

He was 42 years old.

The cause and manner of his death have not been determined at this time. Forensic pathologists at the Medical University of South Carolina await toxicology and other medical studies.

Anyone who has information on Rawlings’s death is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.