TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

ALEA officials said McKinney was reported missing on Aug. 24. 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, McKinney had set-up a campsite at Wind Creek State Park and then taken his boat out on the water at around 2:00 p.m. Other boaters would report his unoccupied boat to authorities at around 4:00 p.m., with rescue crews beginning their search for him at that time.

McKinney’s body was recovered Friday morning around 200 yards from the campsite he had set-up, according to officials.

Officials said McKinney is the apparent victim of a drowning, and is believed to have died sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022.

“The joint recovery effort was conducted by Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Houston County Rescue Squad, State Park Rangers from Wind Creek State Park, Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross along with Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing,” said ALEA Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett.

