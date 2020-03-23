Bond set for Lee County man after stabbing death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On March 21, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on Lee Road 621 in Beauregard. Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Joel Pouncey unresponsive with a stab wound in his chest. Taylor Rhea, 27, was developed as a suspect in the case.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that an altercation between the two men lead to the stabbing death of Pouncey, and he was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Rhea was taken into custody and held in the Lee County Jail and is facing a Murder charge. His bond was set at $150,000.