MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — “Boo at Bellingrath,” one of the largest Halloween events in Mobile, will return for the 2023 Halloween season.

During the Oct. 28 family-friendly event, guests of all ages can trick-or-treat at businesses and organizations set up around Bellingrath Gardens and Home. The location is 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road, Theodore.

The event will include:

Balloon artists

Spooky storytime

Live music

Halloween movie showing

Food trucks

Inflatables

Trick-or-treating will last from 1-6 p.m. and the movie “Halloweentown” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $18 and kids ages 5 to 12 are $12.

“Scarecrows in the Garden,” an exhibit featuring a number of scarecrows, including a pumpkin head featuring WKRG meteorologist John Nodar, started Oct. 5 and will continue until Oct. 31.

WKRG News 5 will participate in this year’s Boo at Bellingrath, with meteorologists Lexi Birmingham, Cherish Lombard and Akievia McFarland attending.

EVENT LOCATION:

Boo and Bellingrath admission costs

Member Non-Member Group Agency Adults (12+) $13 $18 $16.50 $16 Child (5-12) $7 $12 $11 $10.50 Adult w/ Home $23 $28 $26.50 $26 Child w/ Home $17 $22 $21 $20.50

Other events at Bellingrath

“Boo at Bellingrath” is just one of many events happening this fall and winter at the popular Mobile County destination.

Beginning on Nov. 1 is the 60th Annual Fall Outdoor Cascading Chrysanthemums. It will end on Nov. 30.

Magic Christmas in Lights will open on Nov. 24 and continue through the holiday season until Jan. 3.