Boozer announces 2022 bid for State Treasurer

(WHNT) — Former State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced a comeback bid for his old job in 2022.

Boozer previously served as State Treasurer from 2011 to 2019. He will retake office as State Treasurer on October 1 after being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to fill the remaining term of outgoing treasurer John McMillan. McMillan is resigning to head Alabama’s new medical cannabis coalition.

“Having served our state in that capacity from 2011-2019, it’s an office I know well, and one I’m passionate about,” Boozer said in a press release. “I would be incredibly proud to once again serve the people of Alabama.”

In his announcement, Boozer cited his improvements on the PACT college savings plan, establishment of college scholarship program, and the transformation of the office into a self-funded office as his pitch to voters to return him to the job.

Boozer also noted the establishment of the ABLE program and his role in working with the $4.4 billion Alabama Trust Fund.

“We accomplished many positive outcomes during my time in office, but there’s always room to reach higher,” Boozer said.

Prior to being elected State Treasurer in 2010, Boozer served as Deputy State Finance Director for Governor Bob Riley.