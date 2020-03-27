Boyfriend accused of killing Alabama woman found dead at home

JASPER, Ala. (AP)- An Alabama man who is accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to have his initial appearance Friday.

Walker County officials said at a news conference Thursday that a murder charge was pending against 38-year-old Michael Bolin. He is accused in the death of 50-year-old Stacey Hogan.

Authorities say they responded to Hogan’s home near Parrish on Wednesday afternoon for a reported burglary. Hogan was found dead at the scene.

An investigator says Bolin had gotten into a physical fight with Hogan the night before and found her dead when he returned.

It’s unclear whether Bolin has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.