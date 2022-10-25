SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home.

Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey.

Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece.

Deputies found Bailey’s body after a neighbor called 911 asking for a welfare check.

The neighbor believed there had been a shooting at the home.