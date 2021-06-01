BPD: Birmingham officer charged after staging officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Officer Keith Buchanan is accused of “stolen valor” after attempting to stage an officer-involved shooting in Tarrant on July 21.

He has been charged with criminal mischief, false reporting and discharging a gun within city limits.

According to Birmingham Police Chief Smith, additional charges may be coming.

Buchanan was relieved of his duties as a police officer last week.

“We will always be in relentless pursuit of our suspects. Unfortunately this time, it’s one of our own, and we will continue to do so,” Chief Smith says.

