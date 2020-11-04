BREAKING: Coffee County native Barry Moore wins U.S. House seat

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Republican candidate Barry Moore won the U.S. House seat for Alabama’s second congressional district, winning ___ of the vote against opponent Phyllis Harvey-Hall.

This would add another ally for President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives and keep a seat in Republican hands. During his two terms as a state representative, Moore was the first elected official to support the president at his first campaign rally in Mobile.

A staunch conservative, Moore has specifically campaigned on term limits for legislators and the Fair Tax pledge, promising to vote for the repealing of federal income tax, abolish the Internal Revenue Service, and enact a national retail sales tax on new goods and services in the U.S.

Moore will now replace Rep. Marthy Roby, R-Alabama, in the 117th United States Congress, which will convene on Jan. 3, 2021.

