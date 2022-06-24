MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — In an emergency motion, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama lifted the injunction against Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The announcement was made this Friday afternoon on June 24, 2022. Attorney Marshall says that violating this law can result in a penalty ranging from 10 to 99 years.

“The State of Alabama’s emergency motion to lift the injunction and reinstate Alabama’s 2019 law, which prohibits abortions in most instances, has been granted. Both the federal district court and the plaintiffs recognized that there is no basis for a continued stay of the duly-enacted law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Thus, Alabama’s law making elective abortions a felony is now enforceable. Anyone who takes an unborn life in violation of the law will be prosecuted, with penalties ranging from 10 to 99 years for abortion providers.” Attorney General Marshall

The documents regarding the lift of this injunction can be read below.