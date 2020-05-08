BREAKING: Ivey to reopen restaurants, salons in amended Safer-at-Home order

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced that restaurants, salons, and other business will be able to open during a Friday press conference.

Under Ivey’s amended Safer-at-Home order, the 10-person limit is removed, but non-work gatherings are required to maintain six feet of distance between people.

Restaurants, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and gyms are allowed to reopen starting May 11 but under strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants, for example, are required to keep tables six feet apart and have limited seating. Entertainment venues are still closed, though.

While Ivey said the state is seeing improvements, she did say Alabamians aren’t out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19.

“”The threat of this disease continues to be active, and it is deadly,” Ivey said.

As of this report, 9,048 Alabamians have contracted COVID-19. Out of these cases, 371 people have died.

Ivey said the next phase of reopening will be announced by the middle of next week. The new version of the order will last until May 22.

You can read more about her new order here.