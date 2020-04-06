BREAKING: State Rep. Dexter Grimsley loses sister to COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The sister of Rep. Dexter Grimsley, D-District 85, has passed away from COVID-19.

The news came through social media posts, including a tweet from Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth expressing his condolences to the Grimsley family.

“Thoughts and prayers to the family of Rep. Dexter Grimsley (Dist. 85) on the passing of his sister from COVID-19,” Ainsworth wrote.

According to social media posts expressing sorrow over her passing, Lorianne Grimsley Shakespear was a registered nurse and “a Hero.” Her Facebook profile lists her as living in the Birmingham area.

As of this report, Alabama has 45 reported deaths, 31 of which are confirmed to be due to COVID-19 as determined by a medical professional. In total, the state has 1,841 cases of COVID-19, with 231 people currently in the hospital.

This is a developing story that we will follow up on.