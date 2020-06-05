BREAKING UPDATE: City of Mobile temporarily removes Admiral Raphael Semmes monument overnight

UPDATE (9:55 am) — Communications Director George Talbot says the removal is temporary. A return date has not yet been released.
UPDATE (8:08 am) — Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a statement involving the removal of the Semmes monument.
The task was completed this morning, June 5. The statue has been placed in a secure location.
To be clear: This decision is not about Raphael Semmes, it is not about a monument and it is not an attempt to rewrite history.
Moving this statue will not change the past. It is about removing a potential distraction so we may focus clearly on the future of our city. That conversation, and the mission to create One Mobile, continues today.Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson
UPDATE (5:37 am) — George Talbot has confirmed that the City of Mobile took down the monument overnight.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The monument honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes has been taken down overnight. The 120-year-old monument was vandalized earlier this week. You can read that story, along with the suspect’s arrest here.
