BREAKING UPDATE: Two bodies wash ashore in Gulf Shores

UPDATE (7:16 am) — A second body has washed up in Gulf Shores near 6th street.
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Lt. Robert Howard with the Orange Beach police, a body has washed ashore in Gulf Shores near the state park. The body has not yet been identified and more information will be released this morning.
LATEST STORIES
- For the first time in 2 months, a bell rings again at NYSE
- Widower: Delete Trump Tweets suggesting wife was murdered
- George R.R. Martin joins group to buy historic railway
- LaGrange Police issue two arrest warrants for May 13 aggravated assault case
- Smyre throws support behind Tomlinson in Democratic U.S. Senate primary