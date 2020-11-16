Bullet fired into home of new Selma mayor

SELMA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a bullet was fired into the home of recently inaugurated Selma Mayor James Perkins, causing minor damage but injuring no one.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Perkins returned home on Saturday to discover a bullet hole in the wall of his office and pieces of sheetrock on the floor.

Authorities say it’s unclear whether the gunshot was intentional or the house was hit by a stray bullet.

Perkins became the first Black mayor of Selma in 2000, leaving office in 2008.

He won the office again last month and was inaugurated on Nov. 2.