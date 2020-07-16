Califonia Pizza Kitchen closed at the Summit

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 25, 2011, file photo shows a California Pizza Kitchen in Palo Alto, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, April 24 that taxpayers will pay restaurants to make meals for millions of California’s seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, an initiative that could pump billions of dollars into a devastated industry. California Pizza Kitchen was among the many restaurants hoping to get a chance at preparing the meals. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — California Pizza Kitchen at the Summit has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant posted on its site, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related lease challenges with their landlords, California Pizza Kitchen closed its Summit location.

Check California Pizza Kitchen for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

