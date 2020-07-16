Califonia Pizza Kitchen closed at the Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — California Pizza Kitchen at the Summit has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant posted on its site, due to the coronavirus pandemic and related lease challenges with their landlords, California Pizza Kitchen closed its Summit location.
Check California Pizza Kitchen for more updates.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals
- BIG EAST latest conference to only competing within the conference this fall
- WATCH: C Spire announces ultra-fast fiber broadband in 2 Alabama markets
- Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington tests positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries