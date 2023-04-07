ALABAMA (WHNT) — A recent list that analyzed transportation data from the U.S. Census Bureau ranked the worst commutes in the country, with a familiar city sitting at #1.

Getting from point A to point B looks different for everyone, whether you drive yourself, carpool or take public transit; whether you take backroads, highways or interstates – someone is always in a rush.

Florence/Muscle Shoals was ranked the worst city for commuters among smaller metros, beating out East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Dover, Delaware and Yuba City, California, according to HireaHelper.com.

Cities were ranked on average one-way driving times, workers who carpooled, the diversity of times people left for work, amount of households with access to a vehicle and population density.

If Huntsville and Birmingham’s traffic were the first to come to mind, you were only half wrong (the Rocket City, curiously, didn’t rank on any of the lists)!

Birmingham-Hoover landed at #9 on the list of larger metros with the worst commutes in the country, with an average one-way commute time of just over 26 minutes and 84% of workers who commute using private transportation.

The Magic City also had an above-average variety of times people left for work, 95.3% of families with access to a vehicle and a population density of 248.2 people per square mile.

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida was ranked #1 for the worst commute among larger metros, with Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia at #3 and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro, Tennessee sitting at #11.

If you want to see how different cities across America ranked, you can see the full list here.