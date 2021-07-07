Cannabis cards in Alabama? Not so fast, says Alabama Board of Medical Examiners

ALABAMA – Despite some businesses claiming so, you can’t yet register for a cannabis card in Alabama.

Wednesday, the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners warned the public to be on the lookout for businesses claiming they can help them receive or get pre-registered for a state cannabis card by having a physician evaluate them.

The state medical cannabis law passed in May still requires several steps before medicinal use is legal in Alabama.

Executive Director William Perkins said physicians haven’t even been authorized to evaluate patients yet.

“There is really no service these companies can offer Alabamians at this time. No physician has yet been authorized to evaluate patients for medical cannabis in Alabama, and no one in Alabama can be pre-registered for a medical cannabis card. Alabamians should be warned against engaging with any business that claims otherwise.” Alabama Board of Medical Examiners Executive Director William Perkins

The law passed in May tasks the Board of Medical Examiners with developing criteria for certifying patients for medical cannabis by Dec. 1.

Alabamians concerned that they may have been scammed by a fake cannabis card should contact the Attorney General’s Office at (800) 392-5658 or file a complaint on the AG’s website.