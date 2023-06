MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on the scene where a car crashed into a gas station on Airport Boulevard, according to officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department.

The car crashed into the Circle K at Airport Boulevard and Foreman Road. Nobody is injured, according to MFRD. WKRG has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.