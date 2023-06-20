BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Next summer, two Major League Baseball teams will be making their way to Birmingham to play in one of the country’s oldest ball parks.

The St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants will play a game at Rickwood Field on June 20, 2024, the MLB announced Tuesday. The game is part of a special celebration of the Negro Leagues, which included the former Birmingham Black Barons, as well as a tribute to Birmingham native Willie Mays. Mays is a longtime fixture of the Giants, playing for them in New York and San Francisco from 1951 to 1952 and then from 1954 to 1972.

“We are proud to bring Major League Baseball to historic Rickwood Field in 2024,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “This opportunity to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues as the Giants and Cardinals play a regular season game at this iconic location is a great honor. The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance. We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year.”

Rickwood Field was built in 1910 and served as the start for many players who would become baseball icons, such as Mays, Satchel Paige, Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson.

As part of the game, both teams will be wearing vintage jerseys that hearken to the days of the Negro Leagues.

Earlier this year, the Birmingham City Council approved $2 million to be spent toward renovating the ballpark. Work on Rickwood is scheduled to be completed within the next year.