Cars with politically-charged vandalism reported in Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least two cars were vandalized with politically-charged messages in the Birmingham suburbs of Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills Sunday night.

Victims, who said they had no political signage in their yard, took to Facebook Monday morning to alert neighbors.

The photograph McMakin posted of her vandalized car to What’s Happening in Mountain Brook. Courtesy Ashley Deaton McMakin.

“Wow I’m still in shock,” one of the victims, Ashley Deaton McMakin told CBS 42 posted in the Facebook group “What’s Happening in Mountain Brook.”

According to the post, McMakin’s husband was taking out the trash Monday morning when he found messages reading, “Go Joe,” “Biden 46,” “Bye Trump” and “No more Trump” written across their car in green paint.

Courtesy Becca Fredrick.

“We’re very involved in the community, so I think it’s just a shock to everybody,” one of the victims, Ashley Deaton McMakin told CBS 42. McMakin said. “We have no political signs in our yard and I have no idea who or why someone would do this.”

In Vestavia Hills, resident Joshua Putman posted a photograph of his vandalized car to the “What’s Happening in Cahaba Heights” Facebook group.



The photographs Joshua Putman posted to What’s Happening in Cahaba Heights. Courtesy Joshua Putman.

“Was anyone else targeted by vandals last night,” Putman asked. “PS – I did not have any political signage in my yard – just a flag and a wreath that were red white and blue…”

Devin Koehl, a resident at Green Valley Apartments in Vestavia Hills, reported a sign on the property was vandalized with the same paint and message.

Officers with the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills police departments both said they received reports of vandalism Monday morning. The incidents are under investigation.

LATEST POSTS