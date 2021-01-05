Case against alleged Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnappers moves forward in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Having already been indicted on federal kidnapping charges, the couple accused of kidnapping and murdering 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney have now been indicted on state charges in Jefferson County.

The case against Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown has moved forward in Jefferson County circuit court following a grand jury indicting both of them of capital murder during a kidnapping and capital murder of a child under the age of 14.

Stallworth and Brown are charged with kidnapping McKinney during a party in the Tom Brown Village housing project on October 12, 2019. Three days later, Stallworth and Brown had been brought in by law enforcement for questioning.

On October 22, 2019, McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster at an apartment in Center Point. Two days later, Stallworth and Brown were charged with McKinney’s murder.

Over the summer, Stallworth and McKinney were also indicted by a grand jury on kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap charges. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, Stallworth was also indicted on child pornography possession charges in an unrelated case. However, these charges had been used to initially arrest him before police charged him with McKinney’s murder.

No trial date has been set for either Stallworth or Brown.