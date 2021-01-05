 

 

Case against alleged Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnappers moves forward in Jefferson County

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Having already been indicted on federal kidnapping charges, the couple accused of kidnapping and murdering 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney have now been indicted on state charges in Jefferson County.

The case against Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown has moved forward in Jefferson County circuit court following a grand jury indicting both of them of capital murder during a kidnapping and capital murder of a child under the age of 14.

Stallworth and Brown are charged with kidnapping McKinney during a party in the Tom Brown Village housing project on October 12, 2019. Three days later, Stallworth and Brown had been brought in by law enforcement for questioning.

On October 22, 2019, McKinney’s remains were found in a dumpster at an apartment in Center Point. Two days later, Stallworth and Brown were charged with McKinney’s murder.

Over the summer, Stallworth and McKinney were also indicted by a grand jury on kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap charges. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, Stallworth was also indicted on child pornography possession charges in an unrelated case. However, these charges had been used to initially arrest him before police charged him with McKinney’s murder.

No trial date has been set for either Stallworth or Brown.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 33°
Fair
Fair 0% 52° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 58° 39°

Thursday

54° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 74% 54° 43°

Friday

50° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 22% 50° 35°

Saturday

51° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 51° 31°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 35°

Monday

53° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
2%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
2%
42°

40°

1 AM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

2 AM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
5%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
5%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
34°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

43°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

47°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

53°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories