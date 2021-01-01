 

Causey Middle School softball coach charged with rape, sodomy in Tuscaloosa

Alabama

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher and softball coach at Causey Middle School has been charged with rape and sodomy in Tuscaloosa County.

Henry Snow was arrested in Baldwin County on Christmas eve. According to the grand jury indictment, Snow forcibly raped a girl who is less than 16 years old. The indictment was filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama on Dec. 9. He was released on a $45,000 bond.

Causey’s website says Snow is a sixth grade science teacher and softball coach.

Henry Snow

