 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Census shows Alabama will maintain 7 congressional seats

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.

U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Monday show that Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats.

The outcome is a relief to state officials who had feared Alabama’s population growth would not be enough to maintain its seats in the U.S. House.

A drop to six seats would have lowered Alabama’s influence in Washington and kicked off a difficult redistricting process.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other Alabama officials had made a push for state residents to participate in the census.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 87° 62°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 86° 69°

Friday

72° / 55°
Showers
Showers 50% 72° 55°

Saturday

76° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 54°

Sunday

78° / 59°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories