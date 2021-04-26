Census shows Alabama will maintain 7 congressional seats

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.
U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Monday show that Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats.
The outcome is a relief to state officials who had feared Alabama’s population growth would not be enough to maintain its seats in the U.S. House.
A drop to six seats would have lowered Alabama’s influence in Washington and kicked off a difficult redistricting process.
Gov. Kay Ivey and other Alabama officials had made a push for state residents to participate in the census.