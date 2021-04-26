Census shows Alabama will maintain 7 congressional seats

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats instead of losing a seat as state officials had feared.

U.S. Census Bureau numbers released Monday show that Alabama will maintain seven congressional seats.

The outcome is a relief to state officials who had feared Alabama’s population growth would not be enough to maintain its seats in the U.S. House.

A drop to six seats would have lowered Alabama’s influence in Washington and kicked off a difficult redistricting process.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other Alabama officials had made a push for state residents to participate in the census.