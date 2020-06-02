Central Alabama cities announce curfew, effective tonight

(WIAT) — Due to protests and the threat of possible destructive activities, cities across central Alabama are implementing curfews to ensure safety and peaceful protests.

HOOVER

Due to protests, the Mayor of the City of Hoover announces a 7 p.m. curfew effective tonight, June 1.

The city of Hoover has experienced protests within the past 48 hours that have resulted in 45 arrests for both felony and misdemeanor charges. Damage to private property has also occurred from these activities.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato issued a statement in a press release:

It is my determination that a state of emergency exists due to the civil unrest and destruction occurring on the nights of May 30 and May 31, 2020, in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan Area; and there is a continuing threat of further rioting that has taken over otherwise peaceful protests in many cities across the United States. Such civil unrest threatens the lives, safety, health and welfare and the property of the people of the City. For this reason, the City of Hoover will implement a curfew effective tonight at 7:00 pm. Mayor Brocato, City of Hoover

Mayor Brocato also says although there will be certain permitted travel in the city, the intent of this action is to protect Hoover residents, visitors, and businesses from harm or loss and to allow the Hoover Police Department to focus on the actions needed to provide protection.

Additional information will be available following the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.

Hoover is not alone in announcing city curfews due to the possibility of riots and looting from non-peaceful protest.

BIRMINGHAM

After Sunday night’s protest at Linn Park where protesters defaced and brought down a confederate monument in Linn Park, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a city-wide curfew June 1, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice. The city is now in a state of emergency.

Last night’s events happened following a peaceful protest in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis. The mayor said that unrest that followed the peaceful protest, including breaking storefront windows, violence and theft, was not done in memory of Floyd and does not represent the values of Birmingham.

Violent protestors damaged property in downtown Birmingham and in certain parts of the city on May 31. 24 people were arrested, 13 businesses were damaged and 14 businesses were burglarized last night. Police expect to receive more reports of damages today, according to BPD Chief Patrick Smith.

The mayor said that such civil unrest threatens the lives, safety, health and welfare and the property of the people of the City.

There will be a closed perimeter with only a few points of entry for emergency access. The perimeter will include:

14 th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard and the railroad tracks near Railroad Park

Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard and the railroad tracks near Railroad Park Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard between 14 th Street North and 24 th Street North

Street North and 24 Street North 24 th Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard and the railroad tracks near Railroad Park

Street North between Rev. Abraham Woods Boulevard and the railroad tracks near Railroad Park The railroad tracks near Railroad Park between 14th Street North and 24th Street North

View a PDF of the curfew street closures here.https://t.co/kC9qIz2bRX — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) June 1, 2020

BESSEMER

Bessemer announced the city will have curfew effective June 1 through June 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This comes after the city received threats of non-peaceful protest.

Mayor Kenneth Gulley said we are all saddened by the death of Mr. George Floyd, however, that is not the way to call for justice.

MOUNTAIN BROOK

The City of Mountain Brook City Council has voted to enact a city-wide curfew until further notice. The curfew will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will exclude those seeking food, medical care, an essential commodity for their household, travel through the city and those returning to their residence or place of employment.

During curfew hours in Mountain Brook, there will be no vigils, protests, parades, marches, or any events held on public property.

FAIRFIELD

Councilman Herman Carnes reports the city of Fairfield will have a curfew that starts Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. The city council is meeting to discuss further actions.

TARRANT

The city of Tarrant has announced that they will be imposing a curfew from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Monday until further notice.

IRONDALE

Irondale Mayor Charles Moore signed an executive order enacting a curfew starting Monday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

GARDENDALE

The city of Gardendale has enacted a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that is set to last until further notice.

ADAMSVILLE

The City of Adamsville has enacted a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

Check back for more updates.

LATEST POSTS