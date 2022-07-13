TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System (CAVHCS) will host a job fair to fill vacancies at all of its facilities on July 15, 2022.

The job fair will be at the CAVHCS Tuskegee Campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The address is 2400 Hospital Road in Tuskegee.

“As we continue to bring additional services to CAVHCS facilities, we need to recruit and retain the best and the brightest to provide our nation’s heroes with safe, high-quality care. This is a great opportunity to do just that,” said Health Care System Director Amir Farooqi.

CAVHCS is looking to hire registered nurses, advanced medical staff assistants, licensed practical nurses, food service, certified nursing assistants, environmental technicians and medical staff assistants.

Applicants must bring two ID forms, a resume with three references, and transcripts or licenses, if applicable.

“Our health care system is made up of a very diverse workforce. Everyone has a unique perspective, which helps us relate to our diverse Veterans so well,” said Health Care System Director Amir Farooqi.

If you are not able to participate in the job fair, you could also visit the Federal Government’s official employment site to apply.