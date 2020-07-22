Central Board approves AHSAA ‘Best Practices’ to start fall sports as scheduled

Alabama

Fall sports teams will have the option of starting practices the week of July 27th, with the first full week of football in helmets and shorts only.

by: Robby Baker

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – The Central Board has approved the AHSAA’s ‘best practices’ guidelines to start fall sports as scheduled.

The Central Board met Wednesday in Montgomery.

Fall sports teams will have the option of starting practices the week of July 27th, with the first full week of football in helmets and shorts only. The goal is to help players get acclimated to the new guidelines and prepared for the season.

August 20th will mark the start of fall sports contests in Alabama.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said in a press release.

Savarese has a 1 p.m. press conference scheduled Thursday to discuss the ‘best practices’ guidelines.

LOCAL SPORTS

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Recent Updates

    More 7 Day Forecast

    7 Day Forecast

    Wednesday

    95° / 74°
    Partly cloudy
    Partly cloudy 20% 95° 74°

    Thursday

    95° / 74°
    Plenty of sun
    Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

    Friday

    95° / 74°
    Times of sun and clouds
    Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

    Saturday

    93° / 74°
    Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
    Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

    Sunday

    92° / 74°
    Scattered thunderstorms
    Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

    Monday

    93° / 74°
    Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
    Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

    Tuesday

    93° / 73°
    A few thunderstorms possible
    A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

    Humidity

    Hourly Forecast

    90°

    8 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    90°

    85°

    9 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    85°

    83°

    10 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    83°

    82°

    11 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    82°

    81°

    12 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    81°

    80°

    1 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    80°

    79°

    2 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    79°

    78°

    3 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    78°

    77°

    4 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    77°

    76°

    5 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    20%
    76°

    75°

    6 AM
    Mostly Clear
    10%
    75°

    75°

    7 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    10%
    75°

    76°

    8 AM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    76°

    79°

    9 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    79°

    82°

    10 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    82°

    86°

    11 AM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    86°

    88°

    12 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    88°

    90°

    1 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    90°

    92°

    2 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    92°

    93°

    3 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    93°

    94°

    4 PM
    Sunny
    0%
    94°

    94°

    5 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    10%
    94°

    92°

    6 PM
    Partly Cloudy
    10%
    92°

    91°

    7 PM
    Mostly Sunny
    0%
    91°

    More Political Stories

    More Politics

    Trending Stories

    Don't Miss

    Trending Stories