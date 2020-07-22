Central Board approves AHSAA ‘Best Practices’ to start fall sports as scheduled

Fall sports teams will have the option of starting practices the week of July 27th, with the first full week of football in helmets and shorts only.

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – The Central Board has approved the AHSAA’s ‘best practices’ guidelines to start fall sports as scheduled.

The Central Board met Wednesday in Montgomery.

Fall sports teams will have the option of starting practices the week of July 27th, with the first full week of football in helmets and shorts only. The goal is to help players get acclimated to the new guidelines and prepared for the season.

August 20th will mark the start of fall sports contests in Alabama.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said in a press release.

Savarese has a 1 p.m. press conference scheduled Thursday to discuss the ‘best practices’ guidelines.

LOCAL SPORTS