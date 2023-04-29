PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It was a night of celebration as Central High School held it’s inaugural Red Devil Hall of Fame — honoring football players from every decade.

Ten former Central High School football players were inducted – two from each decade since the school has been integrated.

Hall of Fame inductee, JD McKissic, graduated from Central High School in 2011. He later went on to play for Arkansas State University and then in the NFL for the Washington Commanders. He credits his dedication and discipline for the sport to the fundamentals he learned at Central.

“Nothing is like getting your flowers while you’re still alive,” said McKissic. “I’m a young guy. It’s an honor to be a part of this with a lot of older guys that came before me to lay the foundation. I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m proud. I hope those guys are proud of themselves, to understand the magnitude of this event. It’s something special.”

The Central High School Hall of Fame Committee surprised each inductee with a red suit jacket, featuring the crest of the high school. Much like the NFL Hall of Fame jackets, the iconic symbol represents the elite status of being a Central Red Devil.

Former NFL star and Central High alum, Jeremiah Castille, was one of the top football stars at the high school in the 1970s. He ended up playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos as a cornerback from 1983 to 1989.

Castille says it’s a tremendous honor to be inducted and that he is eternally indebted to Phenix City.

“What I learned here and the people in this community taught me to have a powerful confidence that I could leave Phenix City, go to another part of the world and succeed,” said Castille.

Late football coach, Wayne Trawick was honored as well. In his memory, the committee handed out plaques to 3 honorees who received the Coach Wayne Trawick award. Trawick was the head football coach of Central for 43 years, winning the Alabama State Championship Title in the 6A Division, which was the largest high school classification at the time.