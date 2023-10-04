CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama man who was previously reported missing by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been found dead by authorities.

According to CCSO, 53-year-old Bennie Joe Haynes was found dead near the intersection of County Road 158 and County Road 160. CCSO says that it appears as if Haynes left the roadway while operating an ATV.

CCSO is still investigating the incident and has identified the incident as traffic-related.

