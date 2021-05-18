 

Charles Barkley gives money to employees at his high school

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) – Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees of a city school system in his native Alabama.

The former Auburn and NBA basketball star graduated from Leeds High School in 1981.

Now, AL.com reports he is giving money to each Leeds City School system worker.

The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook.

The Leeds City Schools page says it’s the latest show of support from Barkley.

According to the post, Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 62°

Saturday

92° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 92° 63°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 94° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories